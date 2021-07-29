Search our Archive

Men armed with hammers smash car windows in County Derry town

The incident took place on Tuesday.

Oakvale Park in Coleraine. Pic: Google Maps

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Men wielding hammers have caused damage to vehicles and property in County Derry.

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage which occurred at the Oakvale Park area of Coleraine on Tuesday July 27.

Shortly before 00:30am, it was reported that three men dressed in dark clothing were in the area armed with hammers. It was reported the men then smashed the windows of two vehicles parked in the area and caused damage to the front door of a property.

The men then made off on foot following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 37 27/07/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

