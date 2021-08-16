Judge says weekend attack on 70-year-old woman in Derry was 'as bad an assault as I have seen'

A Derry woman was jailed today for an assault on a 70-year-old woman in the city on Saturday in what the judge described as 'as bad an assault as I have seen'.

Kerri Ogilby (38), of no fixed abode, admitted one charge of assault on the woman that occurred on August 14.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an assault on an elderly woman by another female.

The woman told police she had been sitting on a bench having a cigarette when she was approached by Ogilby who asked for a cigarette.

When the woman refused, Ogilby pulled her from the bench, punched her and dragged her into a corner before walking away.

When questioned about the incident, Ogilby said she had no recollection of the weekend.

A defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said that the only positive thing that could be said was that the victim did not sustain serious injuries.

He said his client had 120 previous convictions but was not someone who had a problem with violence.

He said what her record did show was someone with problems with addiction.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that the defendant had a 'very bad record' and showed herself capable of violence.

He imposed a sentence of five months in prison.