16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Judge says weekend attack on 70-year-old woman in Derry was 'as bad an assault as I have seen'

Woman jailed for five months as a result of the attack

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry courthouse.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry woman was jailed today for an assault on a 70-year-old woman in the city on Saturday in what the judge described as 'as bad an assault as I have seen'.

Kerri Ogilby (38), of no fixed abode, admitted one charge of assault on the woman that occurred on August 14.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an assault on an elderly woman by another female.

The woman told police she had been sitting on a bench having a cigarette when she was approached by Ogilby who asked for a cigarette.

When the woman refused, Ogilby pulled her from the bench, punched her and dragged her into a corner before walking away.

When questioned about the incident, Ogilby said she had no recollection of the weekend.

A defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said that the only positive thing that could be said was that the victim did not sustain serious injuries.

He said his client had 120 previous convictions but was not someone who had a problem with violence.

He said what her record did show was someone with problems with addiction.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that the defendant had a 'very bad record' and showed herself capable of violence.

He imposed a sentence of five months in prison.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media