16/08/2021

Teenager in hospital after being attacked at a bonfire in the Galliagh area of Derry last night

Police appeal for information about the assault

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted twice in the Galliagh area of the city - last night and this morning.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said:  “We received a report around 1am that a 19 year old man, who had been attending a bonfire in the area, had sustained bruising, swelling to his eyes and scratches to his face as the result of an initial assault which police have been told took place between 11.45pm and 12.15am. 

“It is believed he was then set upon between 12.30am and 1am, at the same location, by a group of males who were said to have kicked his body repeatedly.

“The 19 year old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he is continuing to receive treatment. 

“I would urge anyone who saw either of the assaults on this young man, or has any information about what happened, to get in touch with detectives by calling 101 and quoting reference number 109 of 16/8/21.

"You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

