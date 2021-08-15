15/08/2021

Search our Archive

Warning issued to be alert to app scammers

Increase in reports of criminals using fake bank apps

Warning issued to be alert to app scammers

Reporter:

John Gill

Police are urging the public to be extra vigilant after a rise in recent reports of scammers using fake bank apps to con victims out of money.
Reports have indicated that people have lost money after selling items on well-known online selling platforms.
Bogus buyers are making contact with sellers and once the transaction is agreed, the ‘buyer’ shows what appears to be a completed transfer into the victim’s account. These transfers are being carried out on fake bank apps and no money is being transferred.
In one incident, a victim agreed to meet a supposed ‘buyer’ to arrange the sale of an iPhone XS and whilst the ‘buyer’ showed him a banking app in which the money appeared to be transferred, this money was never received.
On another occasion, a victim attempted to sell an Xbox 1 and again, whilst the bogus buyer appeared to show the agreed money being transferred, the money was not received.
Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders, from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “We have noticed an increase in fake bank app scams and would encourage members of the public to be very careful when selling items online.

“Fraudsters are continuously coming up with more sophisticated ways of taking money from unsuspecting victims and people of all ages and backgrounds are being conned out of money.

“We would advise people to never hand over goods until they have payment either in the form of cash in their hand or in their bank account which they have checked online.

“Once funds have been transferred they usually appear in an account within minutes so please take the time to check before parting with goods.”
For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.
If you have any concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters then report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.  You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media