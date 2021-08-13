Nathan Carter and the Wolfe Tones set to headline at two major concerts in Derry next week

Two of the biggest acts on the Irish music scene are to take to the stage at Derry's newest and biggest outdoor concert venue next week.

The Wolfe Tones and country music superstar Nathan Carter will be the headline acts appearing at the new concert venue at Corrody Road in the Waterside area of the city.

Located above Gobnascale, the venue – capable of accommodating audiences up to 15,000 – has panoramic views over the city.

The venue proved popular when it hosted 'drive in' movie and bingo events during the Covid-19 restrictions which will see numbers limited at the concerts to 7,500 each.

Joe Jackson, from the promoters Corrody Events, said putting on the concerts was a 'dream come true' for him.

He said: “We believe it will be a popular venue. There is ample parking and is a great setting. It has got everything going for it – it is easy to get into and easy to get out of. We will also be running free shuttle buses from Foyle Street. There are two acres of concrete and five/six acres of parking space. People who have been to see it can't really believe how big it is. It has got all the facilities needed to put on a successful event – toilets, parking beer tents, food, tea and coffee.”

Friday week's Hoolie on the Hill will be headlined by the Wolfe Tones, making it their first appearance at an open air concert in the city.

Joe said: “We have a drone of the area and we sent it up to them and once they seen it they were very keen to do it.”

Nathan Carter's appearance at Corrody Goes Country the following night, Saturday, August 21, will be his first appearance in Ireland this year.

Joe said he was 'delighted' to get both acts for the first concerts at the new venue.

He said: “To get these two acts, who are two of the biggest acts anywhere, is amazing.”

Joe added: “We want to make it the best ever venue and make it perfect for people as much as possible.

“We intend to make it a great experience for everyone and, hopefully, one of the best ever about.”

He concluded: “I have always wanted to do something like this, so this is a dream come true for me.”

Also appearing at the Hoolie on the Hill with the Wolfe Tones on Friday night will be Kelly's Men and Planxty Folk.

Appearing with Nathan Carter at Corrody Goes Country on the Saturday night will be Cliona Matthews and Lee Hagan.

Tickets (£20 Hoolie on the Hill, £25 Corrody Goes Country) are available from Cool Discs on Foyle Street and Linda's Kiosk at Altnagelvin Shopping Centre.

They can be also be purchased with credit or debit card online at http://skiddle.com/e/35873509 for Friday night and http://skiddle.com/e/35873501 for Saturday night.