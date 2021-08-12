Quiz being held tonight in Derry pub as part of Feile 2021 celebrations

A special quiz will be held this evening as part of the Feile 2021 celebrations in Derry.
The Sean Keenan Quiz returns to Maileys Bar at 9.30pm.
Quizmater Christopher ‘Pinta’ McKnight will be testing teams knowledge of Irish history, sports and culture.
To register a team in advance, contact colm@bbinitiative.org.
