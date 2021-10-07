We are hiring! Sports Editor sought for County Derry Post

Iconic Media

Sports Editor

Full Time - Derry

Iconic Media is looking for an outstanding candidate for one of the best jobs in local sports journalism in Ireland. As Sports Editor of the County Derry Post, you will be responsible for maintaining the high standard of our coverage in print with the County Derry Post and online with derrynow.com, for tens of thousands of loyal readers.

Sports coverage, and in particular gaelic games, is a huge part of the County Derry Post. We are dedicated to providing the very best service for our discerning readers, in well designed sports pages and up-to-the-minute online sports news.

The ideal candidate will be the voice of sports news in Derry, with the ability and personality to work in a fast paced environment, generating and maintaining contacts in the strong sports community throughout county Derry.

Candidates must have a strong track record in journalism at a senior level, in breaking and analysing high-profile stories. Strong credibility in the world of local sport is a must, likewise a solid contacts book.

This challenging role is ideally suited to a highly motivated individual with a flair for writing and an eye for detail. A strong social media presence, and an ability to work in the varied media environment which ranges from online to print and video, would be key strengths.

The Sports Editor will also be responsible for assigning freelance work, so a clear understanding of budgets and using resources well is important.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie with a CV, covering letter and examples of your work.