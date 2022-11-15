St Mary's College Christmas Craft Fair

It is well and truly Christmas Craft Fair season.

St Mary's College is hosting its Annual Christmas Fair 2022, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 11am to 4pm, and entry is £1.

According to the College, interest in the Craft Fair has been immense. There will be more than 70 stalls exhibiting the most beautiful Christmas gifts, crafts and bits and bobs.

Typically, visitors can expect to see a stunning range of products ranging wooden craft designs, ceramics, jewellery, hats,

scarves and mitts, prints, soft toys, quilts, fused glass creations, photography, cosmetics, wreaths, soaps, homemade jams, scones, cakes and chutneys as well as other seasonal offerings, edible or otherwise!

Breezing around our 70 stalls will take some effort but you’ll can always take a break and replenish your energy levels with a visit to our Cafe. Visitors can treat themselves to a host of other sweet or savoury offerings. Have a sit down with a cuppa coffee or hot chocolate, recharge and go again.

Our friend from the North Pole has promised to stop by.

Saint Mary’s Christmas Fair is like a big Christmas hug. See you there.