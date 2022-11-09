Search

09 Nov 2022

'Rights of Nature' movement film premiering in Derry

09 Nov 2022 4:25 PM

Derry is set to host a world first.

On Friday (November 11), The Nerve Centre will premiere a film telling the story of the Rights of Nature movement in Ireland by the people who are building it. The event will take place at 7.00pm.

Speaking to Derry Now, Dr Peter Doran, a senior lecturer at the School of Law at Queens University Belfast, said Ireland was a world leader in the global Rights of Nature movement.

"While we have taken inspiration from countries around the world, from Ecuador to New Zealand, from India to Spain, we are also following our own unique path, breaking new ground.

"The Environmental Justice Network Ireland (EJNI) has captured this moment in our island’s history through this visioning yet reflective film.

"Earlier this year Derry City and Strabane District Council became the first local authority on the island to adopt a motion on taking forward rights of nature as a policy priority.

"Derry has long been a crucible of the civil rights struggle and our city-region is now emerging as a pioneer of a new phase in the movement, extending our idea of rights to communities of citizens and communities of species and ecosystems on whom we rely.”

