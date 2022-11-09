County Derry stores pick up top retail awards

Two local Centra stores have scooped awards at this year’s Neighbourhood Retailer Awards.

Moran's Centra Coleraine walked away with the Forecourt of the Year Category 1 award and Ivan Wilson Centra Limavady store manager, Ruairi McBride was crowned Store Manager of the Year at the gala dinner last week in the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

Independently judged by Spotcheck, the awards were judged to exacting standards over a three-month period.

On Moran’s Centra Coleraine, the judges commented: “This busy forecourt was exceptionally clean and tidy and provided a great range of services. Staff were well informed, professional, and efficient, creating good rapport with their customers.”

Speaking about Ruairi, the judges applauded his attention to detail and deep understanding of the working of the business, along with the demonstration of exceptional business improvement through a combination of innovative initiatives to increase customer engagement and drive sales.

Store Manager of the Year - Ruairi McBride, Ivan Wilson Centra Limavady. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Now in their 26th year, the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards reward excellence, recognise achievement, raise industry standards, and reward entrepreneurial spirit and are Northern Ireland’s most prestigious retail awards.

Commenting on the awards, Paddy Murney, retail sales director for Centra said: “Congratulations to all our stores and retail partners that were finalists and have been honoured at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards.

"These wins are a testament to the great value, customer service and offering we have across our store networks, as well as the hard work and dedication put in by the teams.

"I am delighted the stores have been recognised for their commitment to serving their local communities with the best in modern convenience retailing.”