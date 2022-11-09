Search

09 Nov 2022

County Derry student set to compete at WorldSkills Finals

The Draperstown native is raring to go.

County Derry student set to compete at WorldSkills Finals

Ronan Kerr, from Draperstown, is set to compete in the Culinary Arts category at Belfast Metropolitan College in the WorldSkills National Finals.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

After achieving success at regional level, South West College's Ronan Kerr has been selected as a finalist and will compete at the national finals of this year’s WorldSkills UK competition-based development programme.

The prestigious competition, held annually, is designed to boost skills and confidence, and gives individual students the opportunity to test their knowledge and skills against the very best in the UK.

Following a series of challenging regional heats earlier in the year, the highly anticipated finals will be held week commencing November 14, and will see over 500 students and apprentices, compete for gold, silver, and bronze at the competitions, which will take place in venues across the four corners of the UK.

County Derry mum reflects on journey to qualify as social worker

Karen is currently a first-year undergraduate at Ulster University.

Ronan, from Draperstown, is among four students from South West College who will compete in the finals.

A Level 3 Professional Cookery student, Ronan will compete in the Culinary Arts category at Belfast Metropolitan College.

If successful, Ronan could see himself representing the UK at the ‘Skills Olympics’ in France in 2024.

Ronan said: “Competitions like this are great for developing your skillset. They prepare you to perform under pressure and help open doors as well as progress within your career.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media