09 Nov 2022

County Derry organisations to provide warm spaces this winter

A local GAA club is among the organisations offering facilities.

St Canice GAC is one of four venues which will open to the public providing a warm space.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

09 Nov 2022 9:00 AM

A local GAA club and several community organisations have decided to open their doors to provide a warm space for people this winter.

As a result of increased energy costs, and the fear that many may not be able to afford to heat their homes during the day, Dungiven Community Response Group has decided to take action.

Working with St Canice's GAC, Burnfoot Old School, Glenshane Community Development and Dromboughil, they have secured warm spaces within each of the venues.

The community-led initiative will see each venue open on a different day during the week until early March next year.

Yesterday, St Canice GAC opened its doors to the public and will continue to do so every Monday between 11am and 3pm.

Kieran McKeever, club Chairman, last night said the Garvagh Road venue will provide a welcoming place for everyone in the community, whether its pensioners or young families.

St Canice's Chairperson Kieran McKeever (Front).

“The lower bar will be open with the fire lit and the television will be on, there will be newspapers to read and anyone who comes in can enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit,” he said.

“We will also have the big hall open so young children can enjoy a number of activities like colouring in or just run about and play in a safe space.

“This initiative is self-funded at the minute however we do hope to receive funding for it,” he added.

Burnfoot Old School will open on Tuesdays between 11am and 3pm and Glenshane Community Development Ltd will open every Wednesday during the same hours.

On Thursdays, Dromboughil will provide a warm space between thehours of 11am and 3pm.

Anyone who requires transport to any of the venues is asked to contact Mary on 028 7774 2494.

Alternatively, anyone who would like to volunteer their services to help is asked to get in touch with Dungiven Community Response Group.

