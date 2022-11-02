Search

02 Nov 2022

Durkan: Record number of Irish passport issued proves need for North West based office

A record one million Irish passports were issued across the island this year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 4:30 PM

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has reiterated his calls for the establishment of a Derry based Passport Office as a record one million Irish passports were issued across the island this year.  

In May 2022, the Foyle MLA wrote to the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, calling for the provision given the huge backlogs and delays in applications for individuals based in the North.

At the time of correspondence, Minister Coveney stated there were no plans to implement a passport office for the North. 

Mr Durkan commented: “There is no denying that the Passport Office has come under significant pressures over the past year, these record- breaking statistics are evidence of those pressures.  

 “The unprecedented demand for Irish passports, particularly during the summer months, left staff struggling to keep step with demand which resulted in an average eight week waiting time.

"Many of my constituents, especially those with dependents and first time applications, faced colossal waits given the internal policy of additional checks for applicants from the north.  

“Countless calls have been made to the Irish government over the years for a passport office for a north. Brexit has undoubtedly increased demand for Irish passports and has set a precedent which is likely to continue.  

“This is an historic development and underscores the need for a dedicated office ideally located in the North West. Accessibility is absolutely key and this provision would help to simplify the application process for people here. A physical office with staff based in Derry would prevent the passport chaos we’ve witnessed and relieve pressure on staff in the south.  

“This is an important service and I would hope this upsurge in demand will convince the Irish government to take steps to secure this vital provision for citizens in the North.” 

