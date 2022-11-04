County Derry school supports The Olive Branch charity

To mark World Mental Health Day on October 10, St. Mary’s Grammar School's Take 5 Pupil Champions made green ribbons which were distributed to pupils and staff.

The green ribbon is the international symbol of mental health awareness and all pupils and staff were invited to wear the green ribbon to show awareness of their own mental health and that of others, and to make a donation in support of a local mental health charity.

A total of £759 was raised and has been donated to The Olive Branch.

On Monday, October 24, Alan Mulholland and Leone Paul visited St. Mary’s to accept a cheque on behalf of the charity.

The Olive Branch offers a free, professional self-referral counselling service for anyone from the age of 11 years and upwards and they have offices in Magherafelt, Coleraine and Ballymena.

The Olive Branch is a self-funded organisation, funded by sponsorship, and by funds raised through events, competitions and individual personal challenges.

In Magherafelt, The Olive Branch can be found at 46B Rainey Street and can be contacted on 028 796 33688.

St. Mary’s is pleased to support the valuable work of this local charity.