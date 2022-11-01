Concern raised over County Derry bridge stability

Concern has been raised over the stability of a bridge on a busy County Derry road after part of the structure washed away during recent flooding.

The damage to Owenbeg bridge, on the Foreglen Road just outside Dungiven, was discovered following Friday morning's heavy rainfall.

The rising water levels caused significant structural damage below the bridge with many motorists expressing concerns about its safety.

One local man, who contacted the County Derry Post, said: "I'd be most concerned about the volume of traffic travelling over this bridge on a daily basis, particularly the amount of heavy lorries.

"It's the main road from Belfast to Derry and my concern would be that further heavy rainfall would cause more damage or lead to the bridge collapsing."

The man continued: "The damage caused to this bridge and the dangers it could pose is another reason why the A6 dual carriageway and bypass should be opened up to traffic sooner rather than later."

Structural damage was caused to the bridge following heavy rainfall on Friday. Pic by Mary K Burke.

Last night, Sinn Féin Councillor Kathleen McGurk said she had reported the damage to the Department for Infrastructure on Saturday.

Councillor McGurk said that she was informed that the bridge is 'piled' and the section that has come away is covering a bank and therefore it is unlikely to pose any danger to motorists.

Meanwhile, Friday morning's heavy rainfall caused widespread destruction in other parts of Dungiven.

Flood water coursed through lower Main Street and Drumrane Road making them impassable for many motorists.

The floods also caused significant structural damage to a local ice cream shop and part of the Crebarkey Road, close to Dungiven Ford, was torn up, forcing it to close to traffic.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson last night said: “The Department is aware of the reports concerning Owenbeg Bridge and Crebarkey Ford on the A6 and can confirm that inspections are being carried out within the area.

"The ford itself is currently closed. Damage will be assessed and associated repairs programmed."