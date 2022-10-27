Local Hens' Shed hoping to break through the 'store brand stigma'

The ladies of Limavady Hen Shed are hoping to erase the 'stigma' associated with store brand foods and are urging local families to adopt the same attitude in a bid to save money.

Those involved with the group, a project within Limavady Volunteer Centre, usually raffle off branded food hampers every year to raise funds for their work.

However, this year, with the cost-of-living crisis affecting many, they have decided to make changes and only use store brand products in their hampers.

As a result, they have been able to get more products for their money, and they hope that others will use the same approach when it comes to buying groceries.

Ashleen Schenning, who is involved with the group, says some people may adopt the attitude that store brand products are inherently worse in quality than the equivalent name brand product, even if they are identical in terms of the contents of the package.

“This year the Hen Shed have decided to break the stigma around basic foods,” she said.

“Everything within the hamper is either yellow pack or Tesco basics. That means that the hamper is two or three times bigger than what it would normally be.

“The girls really want to get it out there – don't be ashamed to put basic foods into your trolly. Everybody has to cut the cloth and they taste more or less the same anyway.”

The hamper, which was donated by local business Northern Ceramics, will be raffled at the Hen Shed's upcoming 'Charity Swish' on November 7 at LCDI's premises.

A proportion of funds raised from the Swish will go towards LCDI's Christmas appeal as well.