County Derry groups benefit from community funding

Dungiven-based Hands that Talk and St Matthew's GAC Drumsurn have both received £1,000 from the Centra Choices Community Fund to help them continue their vital work in supporting their local communities.

Both organisations were selected from more than 150 applicants to the Centra Choices Community Fund was launched by the leading convenience retail brand as part of the Centra Choices campaign.

Hands That Talk are using the funds to purchase ten lecture chairs which feature a movable desktop. This will benefit the group when they are both communicating using sign language and teaching it.

St Matthew's GAC's funds will go towards their new community walkway project, allowing residents to exercise in a safe and secure environment, promoting mental health and physical wellbeing.

From L-R: Martina O’Connor, committee member of St Matthews GAC; Jennifer Morton, Centra brand manager; Ruairi McBride, store manager of Wilson’s Centra Ballyquin Road in Limavady; Marius Loughery, St Matthew’s GAC Chairperson.

Ann Owens, Interpreting and Finance Manager, Hands that Talk, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, Staff and Deaf Community of Hands That Talk, I wish to thank Centra for their very generous support.

"Centra operates in the heart of our local communities and this support is a game changer for Hands That Talk.

“It not only helps us improve our professionalism, but it also contributes towards meeting the needs of the Deaf Community in a better way.

Kitting out classrooms in this way helps deliver accredited and recreational classes for our members. Thank you Centra."

Martina O’Connor, committee member of St Matthews GAC, added: “St. Matthew’s GAC would like to thank Centra for their fantastic contribution of £1000 towards our new community walkway project.

"This will allow all our residents to exercise in a safe and secure environment seven days a week and have a big impact on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of everyone in the community.”