Architects Choice Award for County Derry business

Tobermore’s premium concrete paving ‘Braemar’ was awarded ‘Best Exterior Product’ at the recent Architects Choice Awards 2022.

Showcasing at the annual Architecture and Building Expo in the RDS Dublin, Braemar was a main feature of Tobermore’s exhibition space. The block paving was laid on the floor of the stand in a striking, four colour mix. The premium granite aesthetic caught the eye of many, including the judges of the Architects Choice Awards.

Braemar has become a firm favourite with specifiers due to its premium granite aesthetic and on-trend colour palette. Team Tobermore impressed the judges by describing the world-class manufacturing process that goes into producing a high-end concrete product like Braemar. Its two distinctive finishes are achieved through an innovative diamond grinding process.

Ultimately, it was Braemar’s sustainability credentials that won the judges over. As part of Tobermore’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing, the company published a library of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). EPDs enable architects to compare the environmental impact of different materials and make informed decisions about which to choose for their project.

Managing Director and Owner of Tobermore, David Henderson said they are delighted with the win.

“We are absolutely delighted that Braemar has won ‘Best Exterior Product’ at the Architects Choice Awards. Specifiers love Braemar’s high-end granite look, and it is a popular choice for public realm schemes including Leeds City Centre,” he said.

“We are experiencing a tremendous amount of Braemar enquiries due to the rising costs, longer lead times and environmental implications of importing Chinese natural granite.”