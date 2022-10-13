Derry musician launches debut EP as he sets to gig for first time with his own music

Derry singer/songwriter, George Hutton, has been a successful musician for the last ten years, touring with the band Anuna and more recently Derry legend, Phil Coulter.



Just this year, the 34 year old, decided to take a new direction in the music he was creating and singing as he says if he didn't take the leap now he never would.



George is now launching his debut EP- under his new artist name Shoresheh- with four original songs and two live recordings with the BBC.



He will be gigging at Bennigan's in Derry on October 22 and Sunflower in Belfast on October 18 to perform his new songs on stage to an audience for the first time.



George told the Derry News: "There has been a long and gradual build up and hard work over the last couple of years with the new album- both writing it and producing it.



"Now it is finished and it's all coming together. For the first time, I'll be performing songs that are personal to me and I feel truly connected to.



"Music is a reflection of your life, it should be relatable to you and your story.



"I am so grateful for the success I have had up until now but I have wanted for a while to produce a new sound, a sound that is my own. I have finally done that with this album."



George rebranded his music earlier in the year and is now known musically under the new alias, Shoresheh, as opposed to George Hutton.



Shoresheh is the phonetical spelling for the Irish spelling for George, Seoirse.

George admitted that he found it difficult to express himself through other people's songs and it was a major factor in creating this new album



George says he has received great feedback on his new music and says it has "lit a fire underneath him."



He is now more excited than ever to perform the gigs and be on stage singing- for the first time- his own music.



George continued: "The temptation was there to stay in the lane I was in but I thought to myself if I really want to release music that I have written that tells my story then I need to stand out and be different and create a sound and name unique to me.



"A lot of stuff I was doing was Irish folk crossover stuff, it wasn't really original music.

"The style of this new project is totally different, I am moving away from what I used to do to more Indie pop.

"Now, with the new music, it's like starting fresh but starting fresh with a load of experience. My family didn't even recognise the music but they seem to like it. It's really cool that radio stations also seem to like it. It's exciting."

George continued: "When you're in a world surrounded by singing other people's songs, it's really hard to be yourself.



"You can connect with the song but it's not you, it's not your inspiration and it's not yours."



George will be performing with a live band on both nights, supported by Michael Mormecha - lead singer of Mojo Fury.

Michael Mormecha will be supporting George on stage during his upcoming gigs



George says he is nervous, but "good nervous." He added: "I'm not trying to be cool, I am just trying to tell my story with music that is mine.



"I don't feel like time is ticking but this is the time to do it. It's time to get the new music out there.



"This is music that actually means something to me. I have written them over the last few years and I really hope people can connect to it universally.



"I would like people to have a profound connection to the music I have created, that is something I couldn't really have before.



"It's exciting and it's nerve wracking but for the first time in my career as a singer and as a musician, and as a performer, I feel like what I am doing is right."



To get tickets to George's gigs, visit: https://www.eventbrite. co.uk/e/shoresheh-safe-and- sound-ep-launch-tickets- 414752063587?aff= ebdssbdestsearch



George's first singles, Some Kind of Noise and Safe and Sound were initially released in May of this year.



All the songs will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal and Soundcloud.



You can also follow George and his new music on Instagram: @shoresheh, Facebook: @shoreshehmusic or via: www.shoresheh.com