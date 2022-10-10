Annual In-Calf Heifer sale to take place in Swatragh this week

Top quality In-Calf Heifers will be on sale in Swatragh this Friday.
The annual In-Calf Heifer Sale will take place at Swatragh Livestock Mart this Friday, October 14 at 7pm.
Over 50 top quality In-Calf Heifers to top AI Limousin Bulls such as EBY and IVOR - Due in November, December and January.
For viewing or any further information, please contact Eamon on 07885781796.
Connor Coyle is remaining upbeat despite the disappointment he suffered at the weekend when his fight with Felix Cash was cancelled.
Dónal Doherty, Artistic Director City of Derry International Choir Festival, with singer Phil Coulter at special performance in Derry's Ebrington Square.
