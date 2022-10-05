Search

05 Oct 2022

Controversial Co Derry wind farm expansion gets the go-ahead

A local protest group has criticised the decision.

Controversial Co Derry wind farm expansion gets the go-ahead

Rigged Hill wind farm's turbines will be increased in size under the new plans.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

05 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

The expansion of a County Derry wind farm that attracted a number of objections has been given the green light by local councillors.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Planning Committee last week approved an application to increase the size of wind turbines at Rigged Hill wind farm.

The site is situated in the Drumsurn ward and sits amid a triangle cornered off by Drumsurn, Limavady and Ballerin and is run by Scottish Power Renewables.

Built in 1994, the site is comprised of 10 turbines generating up to five megawatts of renewable power, with the company website stating it has consent to operate 'in perpetuity' in its current form.

The application approved last week will see the decommission of existing turbines and the redevelopment of the site.

New turbines with an output of 29 megawatts and the construction of approximately 4.82km of new access tracks and the upgrade of around 1.75km of existing track is also proposed.

The proposed new turbines will stand at 137m, over two and a half times the height of the existing 57m high structures.

However, the plans drew a number of objections from local residents in Drumsurn, who argued the impact on the landscape and habitat destruction were too large a price to pay.

They also raised concerns that there had been limited consultation within the area directly affected and over the number of wind farms in the Roe Valley area in general.

Following the meeting, Drumsurn Protest Group released a statement saying the approval was a 'clear example of Council favouring a multi-national company over the local community'.

“The Drumsurn Community has been overlooked in the planning process despite this community being located closest to the development,” said a spokesperson.

“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council decided to approve the planning application despite the vast majority of households in Drumsurn objecting.

“Drumsurn already hosts four windfarms in our locality (constructed & awaiting construction). The local community seemingly will receive no clear benefit from the newly passed windfarm.

“There is no argument that this planning application will have an over riding benefit in terms of electricity production serving the local community and the wider Roe Valley.

“Furthermore, electricity prices are continuing to increase.

“It is of enormous concern that elected officials of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council decided to approve the planning application despite the level of local opposition,” they added.

