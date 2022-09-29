Derry Against Fuel Poverty march is to take place in city.

A Derry Against Fuel Poverty march is to take place in the city.

The event has been organised by the Cost of Living Crisis Campaign, which has called on everyone who is "struggling to put food on the table and fears for this coming winter" to join in.

The march is from the Waterside station to Guildhall Square at 1.00pm on Saturday (October 1).

Cost of Living Crisis Campaign spokesperson Goretti Horgan said: “There is little sign of the real distress that so many families are in being addressed by either Stormont or Westminster.

"Indeed, the demand from this campaign, backed by the local Council and Trussell Trust, to suspend debt deductions from benefits, at least for the winter, has been rejected. This was one measure which could have been taken immediately by the Minister for Communities, without the return of an Executive.

Cost of Living Crisis Campaign activist, Ellen Moore, said: "We wanted to see as many feet on the street as possible this coming Saturday. The only thing that politicians understand is people on the streets and that’s what we need now if we are to survive the winter."