Co Derry Men’s Shed celebrates successful first year in operation

A County Derry men's shed have been marking a year since they opened their doors to help provide an outlet for local men.

Dungiven Men's Shed opened in late September 2021 after a suitable building was located at the top end of the town's Main Street.

Situated in a former electrical shop, the facility has helped bring local men together to improve their mental health and combat loneliness.

A year on, and organisers Tony McCaul and Raymond Brady have been reflecting on the growth of their community.

“We'd very little to offer people at the start. Basically, it was just what we had been donated; we had a few books and jigsaw puzzles, but it was the chat that people really wanted anyway,” said Raymond.

“We've built up the membership slowly and steadily and now we have 26 men signed up. We needed to get a bit of money so we applied to different places.

“We got a grant from the Housing Executive and that was able to pay for a pool table, fuzzball table, dartboard and table tennis table.

“Now there are quite a bit of activities the men can take part in, which is nice to see.”

Patsy McGahon eyes up the corner pocket on the facility's new pool table.

As well as the facilities for games, the group have been continually looking for ways to develop their offering, drawing on the skills of the men and the support of the community.

“The men themselves know they are helping to contribute to the upkeep and to keep the doors open,” said Raymond.

“We really didn't have much, but when we started making stuff like the window boxes and the bird boxes; as soon as they were made, they were bought.

“Some people have an interest in learning the guitar, so we're hoping to get funding for that now shortly and maybe get a band together.

“We'd a man actually wrote a song for us – Joe Kelly – he wrote a song called 'The Men's Shed' and released it. Local people have been very good and very supportive.”

The facility has become an integral part of the community, with the local health centre using the Men's Shed as part of its social prescribing provision.

“We take referrals now from the health centre, so it's nice to know that they know we are here,” said Tony.

“It gives you a better chance of getting people in. They know to come in, and when they're sent here, they are the exactly the right sort of people for here.

Raymond Brady demonstrating how it's done on the table tennis table.

“There's a guy down there comes here smiling every day; his wife says he never stops smiling every time he comes here. There is something about the atmosphere.

“I have had men hug me just to show how much the appreciate the fact that we are open,” added Raymond.

“That's what it's all about; if one man comes in here and is able to get into a better place, that's what it's all about. If we can do that for one man, it makes it all worth it.

“The local nurse was in one of our members' houses and he was saying he was going up to the Men's Shed. She wasn't aware of it, so she phoned and asked to meet with Tony and myself.

“We met with her and she was able to get us a grant of £1,000 because of the health aspect of the shed. She could then refer her clients on to us.”

Commodities like tea, sugar, coffee and biscuits have been donated by local shops, while a few innovative fundraisers have helped raise money for the facility.

“Murphy's Bar actually did the 'fermented fish' challenge for us. They got in touch and said they were willing to do a fundraiser for us. It's a Nordic fish and the smell is absolutely unreal,” said Raymond.

“They raised £300 for us doing that, and then another local fella who runs a gym – Conor Lynch – did an ice bath challenge. He stayed in the ice bath 40 minutes.”

With a further grant from the local parish, the group have been able to purchase a laser cutter and have been experimenting with different designs.

Tony is hoping to put the new equipment to good use soon.

“For me, the next steps would be to try and get a wee bit of work going along with the chat, so men can chat while they're working,” he said.

“It's all good for the head.”