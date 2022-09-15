Search

15 Sept 2022

Singing County Derry sisters to feature in TG4 music series

The episode will air on September 18.

Dungiven sisters Cara and Mary Dillon are to feature in the fourth series of TG4's Ceol ón Chlann programme.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

A set of County Derry sisters are set to appear in the fourth series of the successful TG4 Ceol ón Chlann programme.

Cara and Mary Dillon from Dungiven will feature later this month as the series explores six famous Irish musical families who have brought their music to the four corners of the world.

The series gives an insight into the musical journey that each family has taken and the influence of previous generations on their family’s musical heritage.

The Dillon sisters will appear in the show's second episode on September 18 as the programme tells the story of how they were raised in a musical household with their three siblings.

Mary began to sing at an early age and by her mid-teens had already won the All Ireland Singing Competition at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Since the 1990s, Mary has released albums as a solo performer and as a member of groups Déanta and Sí Van. Cara has pursued music as a professional career since the mid-1990s and is a prolific recording artist.

She was awarded The Meteor Irish Music Award for Best Irish Female and many BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Their nephew Odhrán Mullen is an acclaimed musician and producer in his own right and works for Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records in Bristol. 

Other families featured in this series include The Smyth Family (Seán, Breda & Cora Smyth - Lúnasa, Lord of the Dance), Muintir Uí Cheannabháin (Pól Ó Ceannabháin & Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin), The Glackins (Paddy, Kevin & Doireann), The Vallely’s (Buille, Lúnasa) and The Hayden’s (Cathal & Stephen - Four men and a Dog), famous Irish families who have brought Irish traditional music across the globe.

Each story is presented through rare footage from the archives of BBC, ITV, TG4 and RTÉ, and previously unseen private family footage.

Featuring musical performances and exclusive interviews with family members, contemporary musicians and well-known broadcasters offering unique perspectives throughout the series on the families.

The series is narrated by Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin and features many of Ireland’s most respected musicians and broadcasters including: Cara Dillon, Cathal Hayden, Daniel O’Donnell, Matt Molloy, Máirtín O’Connor, Lynette Fay, John Francis Flynn, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mary Dillon, Paddy Glackin, Kevin Glackin, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Seán Smyth, Breda Smyth, Cora Smyth, Gino Lupari, Alan Kelly, Áine Hensey, Niall Vallely, Caoimhín Vallely, Neil Martin, Brian Mullen and many more..

This series was produced by Táin Media for TG4 and funded by Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF).

