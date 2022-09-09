Breaking: Derry Republican Donnacha Mac Niallais dies.
Shock and sadness in Derry and beyond has greeted the news of the sudden death of prominent Derry Republican, Donnacha Mac Niallais.
Donnacha Mac Niallais was a former Blanketman and chairperson of the Bogside Residents’ Group, which was established to negotiate an end to contentious parades in the city with the Apprentice Boys of Derry.
He was also the son of Billy and former Sinn Féin Derry City Councillor and Foyle MLA, Mary Nelis.
UPDATES TO FOLLOW
