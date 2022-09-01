Search

01 Sept 2022

Derry man jailed for assault after domestic incident left former partner with head wound

At interview Doherty said he had been sleeping and the woman had woken him up

Derry man jailed for assault after domestic incident left former partner with head wound

District Judge Barney McElholm imposed a sentence of six months

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today for a domestic incident that left his former partner with a head wound.

Paul Anthony Doherty (31) of Glenview Avenue in Derry admitted a charge of assault and one of criminal damage that occurred on October 24 2020.

The court heard that an argument broke out between Doherty and his partner at the time.

The woman was in the bedroom with her child and Doherty damaged the door of the room opening it. 

He then shouted at the child to go to their own room and grabbed the injured party by the hair and wrestled her to the ground. 

As she stood up he pushed her causing her to fall and bang her head on a bedside table resulting in a cut. 

Doherty refused to allow the woman to seek medical treatment and gave her a towel.

At interview Doherty said he had been sleeping and the woman had woken him up.

He said he was annoyed as he had to go to work. 

The defendant claimed he was looking for his phone and lifted the mattress to see if it was under there and caused the woman to roll off banging her head. 

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client's record was 'not the worst'. 

The solicitor said that the custody threshold had been passed. 

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant had a record for domestic violence. 

He imposed a sentence of six months and ordered Doherty to pay £60 in compensation. 

A Restraining Order was also imposed for a period of three years. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media