Postponed A6 closure rescheduled to take place over two consecutive weekends

The postponed closure of the A6 at the Dungiven roundabout has been rescheduled to take place over two weekends.

The news comes following a meeting between the Department for Infrastructure, contractors and elected representatives.

The work had been due to take place last weekend however road chiefs were forced into a U-turn just 34 hours ahead of the major works commencing.

Closures of the A6 will now take place over the two consecutive weekends from 9pm on Friday, September 2 and 4am on Monday, September 5 and again the following weekend Friday, September 9 from 9pm to 4am on Monday, September 12.

A DfI spokesperson confirmed the planned works, saying: “Following further discussions this week between the Department, contractors and local elected representatives the resurfacing works at the Dungiven roundabout have been reprogrammed. The closure will now be in place from 9pm on Friday 2 September until 4am on Monday 5 September and again the following weekend from 9pm on Friday 9 September until 4am on Monday 12 September.

“The diversion route will be clearly signed. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. The Department apologises for the inconvenience this will cause and thanks the local community and the travelling public for their cooperation and understanding while these essential works on the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe flagship scheme are carried out.”

Bus services are expected to be impacted over both weekends.

A Translink spokesperson said: “From 9pm Friday 2nd September to 4am on Monday 5th September and from Friday 9th September (9pm) to Monday 12th September (4am), the A6 will be closed through Dungiven.

“As a result, both Goldliner and Ulsterbus services will be subject to diversion and longer journey times.

“A revised timetable will operate on the 212 service during the closures and journey times will be extended to other services that operate in this area, including the X4 Derry~Londonderry to Dublin service.

“We recommend that passengers allow extra time for their journeys. The latest travel updates are available on our website www.translink.co.uk, Journey Planner, or from our Contact Centre – 02890 666630.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald, Councillor Kathleen McGurk and Councillor Sean McGlinchey met with Department for Infrastructure (DfI) officials, SWS (the contractors for the A6 dualling project) and AECOM to discuss the required closure of the A6 at Dungiven to complete roundabout works.

Following the meeting Caoimhe Archibald said: "The A6 dualling and Dungiven bypass is a vital infrastructure project and while disruption is unavoidable we have worked with Department for Infrastructure and the contractors throughout the project to try to minimise disruption for the local community.”

Councillor Kathleen McGurk added: "Importantly throughout the works people will have access from Abbeyfields, Priory Lane, Magheraboy Terrace and Tracy's Way to Dungiven.

"We emphasised the need for good communication, with residents in particular, as to what to expect during the closures and were assured this will happen.”