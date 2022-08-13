Thousands taking part in Apprentice Boys of Derry parade

Apprentice Boys making their way along Derry's Walls.
Up to 10,000 people are taking part in the first full-scale Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parade to be held in the city in three years.
The parade, taking place in sweltering temperatures, is making its way through the Waterside area of the city before returning to Society Street on the cityside later this afternoon.
Motorists are advised that a number of roads will be closed to facilitate the parade.
The parade left the Masonic Hall on Society Street and 9.30am this morning, making its way to the Diamond for a wreath-layng ceremony followed by a church service in the Church of Ireland St Columb's Cathedral.
It is the first full-capacity parade to take place since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
