04 Aug 2022

County Derry play park is 'outdated and in decay'

A local councillor has called on Council officials to come and see for themselves.

Cllr Sean Bateson says the play park in Glenullin is well overdue an upgrade, with the park looking 'seriously outdated'.

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

A County Derry councillor has called on the Council to end the delay in developing a popular local play park.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sean Bateson has called on Causeway Coast and Glens Council to renew and upgrade the play park at Glenullin as soon as possible.

Councillor Bateson has invited Council officials to come and see the state of the play park for themselves.

“Constituents from Glenullin have constantly raised the issue with me about the current condition of the play park in the area. It’s seriously outdated and in decay,” he said.

FEATURE: County Derry bridge has witnessed history unfolding around it

The Bann Bridge at Kilrea has been in place for over 200 years.

With the Bann Bridge at Kilrea currently closed for maintenance and resulting in lengthy round-trips, Liam Tunney takes the history of a structure that has served the area for more than two centuries.

“I’ve written and spoken with council officials about the play park and I have requested a site visit for council officials to come and see its current condition for themselves.

“Working with the council I hope to secure funding for the park and have it renewed and upgraded as soon as possible.

“Ratepayers of Glenullin deserve the same first class facilities as is afforded elsewhere within the council area,” he added.

