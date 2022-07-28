A local councillor has hit out at recent fly tipping on the Hass Road area of Dungiven after an angry resident contacted the County Derry Post this week.

The lady who did not want to be named discovered discarded pieces of furniture dumped in the grass verge as she walked with a friend.

“I am so angry about this,” said the resident. “We have skips here in Dungiven and for the last two years we needed appointments. Then they did away with the appointment system but they have shortened the opening hours, it is a disgrace.

“Our rates have gone up but the hours of access we have to the skips has gone down and this is what you see – people get lazy or fed up waiting to a weekend and they just dump their rubbish anywhere.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Kathleen McGurk last night blasted the practice as a 'disgraceful act of vandalism'.

“I am extremely disappointed to see fly-tipping anywhere across the council area, but none more so than this popular scenic walking route for Dungiven residents.

“Fly-tipping is a disgraceful act of vandalism on our environment and I would urge anyone looking to dispose of waste, to use the council’s recycling facilities which are on their doorstep.

“The council provide a comprehensive waste disposal and recycling service in Dungiven and other towns across the area. We recognise that the provision of these services may not always suit everyone but there is no excuse for fly-tipping and I will be asking council officers to investigate the matter fully to hopefully bring prosecutions against those responsible.

“Sinn Fein will also be bringing forward a motion soon to ask council to review the recycling services on offer to the rate payer including the opening hours and provision of free bulky goods collection.

“My colleague Sean Bateson will be submitting the motion to the Environmental Services committee and will also ask the council to consult with ratepayers on the current waste services provision.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council household recycle centres opening times across all council areas are 8.30-3.45pm Monday to Saturday with one late evening to 7.45pm (Wednesday) during July and August.