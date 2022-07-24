Weather forecast - Sunday, July 24, 2022

A yellow rain warning has been issued for the North.

The warning follows torrential rain and flash flooding across the North West on Saturday Night.

The Yellow rain warning is valid from 12:00 (12pm) to 21:00 (9pm) today, Sunday.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has asked members of the public to take note of the following emergency numbers.

There is a further rain warning in place from 12 noon until 9pm tonight. (Via Met Office) - with heavy & possibly thundery downpours. Be weather aware & take note of emergency numbers should you need them. pic.twitter.com/spQrwEr7rY July 24, 2022

A detailed forecast for Derry can be found HERE.

⚠️ Yellow rain warning issued ⚠️



Northern Ireland and Scotland



Valid 1200 to 2100 today



Latest info https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qCB3AS6vEg — Met Office (@metoffice) July 24, 2022

According to the Met Office, there will be rain or showers, heavy at times.

Today it will be cloudy with showers or longer outbreaks of rain. The rain often light and patchy during the morning with drier spells, but becoming heavy and more widespread in the afternoon, the odd rumble of thunder possible. Breezy. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight there will be heavy showers dying out this evening, some drier and brighter spells to end the day. Cloud thickening again overnight with outbreaks of rain. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Monday will have a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, but becoming drier and brighter during the day with just a scattering of showers. Breezy, strong winds around the coast. Maximum temperature 18 °C.