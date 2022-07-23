Search

24 Jul 2022

Widespread flooding in Derry

Torrential rain hits North West

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 1:04 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The North West has experienced torrential rain and widespread flooding reminiscent of 2017. 

The heavy rain started in the city at six o'clock this afternoon and resulted in severe flooding in Strand Road, Bogside, both ends of Craigavon Bridge, Gransha Roundabout and Creggan.

The Range Store in Buncrana Road was also affected.

There are also reports of a mini tornado at a caravan park in Benone. Eye witnesses reported caravans and tents toppled, "some ripped and practically destroyed". 

Altnagelvin Hospital Emergency Department was operating at emergency attendance only due to flooding caused by severe weather. 

For non- emergency conditions, people were advised to attend the urgent care and treatment centre at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

