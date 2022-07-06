Search

07 Jul 2022

Council to hold 'special meeting' to discuss Audit's findings

The NIAO this morning published their findings from an extraordinary audit into Council land deals.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

07 Jul 2022 1:10 AM

A local council is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the findings of a Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) report into the council's land easements and disposals.

The NIAO identified 'significant failings' within the 64-page report, which makes a number of recommendations to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Current Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

Following increasing pressure, including a direct request from an elected member, Derry Now understands Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace has called a special meeting later this month.

The meeting is due to take place on July 26 at 7.00pm, with the findings of the Audit the only item on the agenda.

'Unlawful disposals', 'legal advice ignored' and 'perceived conflicts of interest' in Council land deals

The Northern Ireland Audit Office has published its report this morning.

It is understood the Mayor has requested that Colette Kane from the NIAO and a representative from the Department for Communities (DfC) attend the meeting.

Both the Department and a number of councillors have called for speedy action from the Council on the recommendations of the NIAO's report.

