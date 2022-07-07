DERRY v GALWAY: Crunching the numbers

LAST MEETINGS

The last three outings don’t make pretty reading for Derry, with Galway winning all three games.

Throw in the 2007 All-Ireland minor final when a last-minute goal saw a Derry team with Chrissy McKaigue on the losing side, with current Galway midfielder Paul Conroy hoisting the Tom Markham Cup aloft.

1998 All-Ireland semi-final

Galway 0-16

Derry 1-8

Joe Brolly’s goal clinched Derry’s last Ulster title, but Brian Mullins’ side was outclassed by a Galway side on the march to lifting Sam.

With nine on their 1993 team in action, Derry were never in the hunt.

Pádraic Joyce and Ja Fallon led an attack that lit up Croke Park, with Sean O’Domhnaill lofting over a sweet first-half point.

By the time Gary Coleman’s 69th minute penalty spun off Martin McNamara’s hand, Galway were home and dry.

Galway: M McNamara; T Meehan, G Fahy, T Mannion; R Silke, J Divilly, S Óg de Paor; K Walsh, S O’Domhnaill (0-1); M Donnellan (0-2f), J Fallon (0-4), F Gavin; D Savage, P Joyce (0-8, 5f ), N Finnegan (0-1)

Sub: S Walsh for F Gavin (51)

Derry: E McCloskey; K McKeever, SM Lockhart, E McKeever; P McFlynn (0-1), H Downey, G Coleman (1-1, 1 pen); A Tohill, E Muldoon; G McGill, D Dougan, E Burns (0-3, 2f); J Brolly, S Downey, E Gormley (0-2f)

Subs: Joe Cassidy (0-1) for J Brolly (42), Dermot Heaney for G McGill (44), G McGonigle for D Dougan (64)

2001 All-Ireland semi-final

Galway 1-14

Derry 1-11

In the first year of the Qualifiers, Derry and Galway bounced back from defeats to Tyrone and Roscommon respectively.

Ironically both teams won their respective rematches in the ‘back door’ on their way to this pulsating semi-final.

Galway came back into the game after the bright Derry start, but Enda Muldoon’s goal – after catching a long Gary Coleman delivery – had the Ulster men 1-6 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

As the second half continued, Derry began to exert their control on the game and it looked like an All-Ireland final berth was theirs.

Matthew Clancy was reading a different script and marked his appearance from the bench with shot hammered to the net for the winning goal.

Galway: A Keane; K Fitzgerald, G Fahy, R Fahy; D Meehan, T Mannion, S Óg de Paor (0-1); K Walsh (0-1), M Donnellan (0-1); J Bergin (0-2), J Fallon, A Kerins, D Savage (0-3), P Joyce (0-5f), T JoyceO'

Subs: P Clancy (0-1) for J Fallon (42), M Clancy (1-0) for J Bergin (52), S Ó Domhnaill for A Kerins (56)

Derry: O McCloskey; G Doherty, K McCloy, SM Lockhart; K McNally, G Coleman, F Crossan; A Tohill (0-1f), F Doherty; P McFlynn (0-1), D Dougan (0-3), J McBride (0-2); P Bradley (0-2), E Muldoon (1-0), G Diamond (0-1

Subs: J Niblock for F Crossan (32), D Heaney (0-1) for G Diamond (48), C Gilligan for C McNally (62), A McGuckin for F Doherty (69)

2015 All-Ireland Qualifiers

Galway 1-11

Derry 0-8

After losing to Donegal in Ulster, Derry were knocked out of the All-Ireland series on a wet Saturday in Salthill.

After playing against a strong wind in the first half, Derry were only 0-8 to 0-5 in arrears and cut the gap to a point within seven minutes.

In the end, it took a late Danny Cummins goal to seal the deal for the home side.Derry were aggrieved when Cailean O’Boyle had penalty appeal turned down and Brendan Rogers picked up a contentious black card.

It was the last game for manager Brian McIver, who stepped down after the game, giving a scathing assessment of referee Conor Lane’s performance.

Galway: B O'Donoghue; C Sweeney, F Hanley, J Duane; G Bradshaw (0-1), G O'Donnell (0-1), L Silke; F Ó Curraoin, T Flynn; G Sice (0-7f), P Conroy (0-2f), M Lundy; P Óg Ó Gríofa, D Comer, D Cummins (1-0)

Subs: P Sweeney for P Ó Gríofa (47), S Walsh for P Conroy (65), S Denvir for M Lundy (69), A Varley for D Comer (69), M Martin for D Cummins (70 BC)

Derry: T Mallon; O Duffy, D McBride, B Rogers; SL McGoldrick, C McKaigue, L McGoldrick; N Holly, F Doherty; B Heron (0-2f), M Lynch, E Lynn; D Heavron (0-3), C O'Boyle (0-1), E Bradley (0-1)

Subs: K McKaigue for B Rogers (30 BC), E McGuckin for M Lynch (36), M McIver for L McGoldrick (53), P Bradley for N Holly (53), N Forester (0-1) for E Lynn (61.

KEY BATTLE

Chrissy McKaigue v Damien Comer

The Derry skipper has been handed the role of policing the key attacking threat so far. Comer is Galway’s highest scorer from play who gave Brendan Rogers a tough time with his movement in the League game. McKaigue will have to again sacrifice his game to keep tabs on Comer to help Derry decommission the Galway attack.

PROBABLE TEAMS

As expected, Galway captain Sean Kelly’s red card was rescinded from the Armagh game and it’s hard to see either camp changing their hand.

With Galway’s defence looking suspect under the high ball, could it tempt the Derry management to start Emmett Bradley on the edge of the square at the expense of Niall Toner?

On the same topic, goalkeeper Conor Gleeson was under the spotlight, but with Conor Flaherty out injured since their League final defeat to Roscommon, it’s unlikely Joyce will reshuffle his pack.

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty, Shea Downey, Paudí McGrogan; Gareth McKinless, Conor Glass; Paul Cassidy, Shane McGuigan, Ethan Doherty; Benny Heron, Niall Loughlin, Niall Toner

Galway: Conor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Sean Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney; Patrick Kelly, Cillian McDaid, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh

TACTICAL TAKE

Derry’s relentless running game and committing men to the attack tore Clare apart in the early stages and their quarter-final was over by half-time.

Galway’s defensive shortcomings under the high ball could tempt Derry to mix up their game, but it’s hard to see Rory Gallagher deviating too much from what has worked for them.

It’s Galway’s failure to close out their win over Mayo and allowing Armagh the oxygen to comeback that will worry Pádraic Joyce this week.

Derry’s big decision will be who picks up Shane Walsh, with Brendan Rogers or Gareth McKinless the likely candidates, depending on who going to midfield to partner Conor Glass.

When Armagh closed down Conor Gleeson’s short kick-out options, the Galway ‘keeper’s long kicks were cut out by Ben Crealey down the centre.

It might tempt Derry into a more aggressive press on Saturday to stop Galway building through Corofin duo Dylan McHugh and Kieran Molloy on the flanks.

SCORING AVERAGE

Galway

12 League and Championship games - For 2-17 against 1-11

Derry

11 League and Championship games - For 2-14 against 1-10

TOP SCORERS

Tallies for all competitions

Galway (14 games): Shane Walsh 3-48 (32f, 4 ‘45’, 1 pen, 1m), Robert Finnerty 1-36 (7f, 1m) and Damien Comer 4-21 (1m)

Derry (14 games): Shane McGuigan 3-58 (35f, 1 pen, 1m), Niall Loughlin 4-27 (15f, 1 ‘45’) and Benny Heron 5-6 (1m)