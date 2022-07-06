Search

06 Jul 2022

County Derry man inspires former colleagues to raise funds in his memory

Kevin Murphy was fundraising for Air Ambulance NI.

County Derry man inspires former colleagues to raise funds in his memory

(Left to right) Breige Mulholland, Air Ambulance NI; Sharon McFlynn, DAERA; Siobhan Murphy; Cormac Murphy; Maria Bradley, DAERA and Rachel Conn, DAERA. Photo: Michael Cooper

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

Staff from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, along with their families and friends, challenged themselves in April this year to increase their personal daily steps and raise valuable funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The inspiration behind this challenge was Kevin Murphy, who was highly esteemed by his colleagues in DAERA and by his community in Magherafelt. He sadly passed away unexpectedly in December 2021.

His colleagues wanted to do something positive to commemorate his life and in doing so raised £9,680 for this local life-saving charity. Thanking the staff whose efforts raised the money, Kevin’s wife Siobhan Murphy said:

“One of Kevin’s mottos was to “Live every day as if it were your last”. He did just that by being very active. He would be very proud indeed of what this challenge has managed to achieve for so many.”

Air Ambulance NI works in direct partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, in delivering the helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) for the region.

GAA should show 'leniency' over life-changing injury says ex-Derry captain

The Lavey man has spoken out in support of Greenlough's Niall Bradley.

The service operates seven days a week, from 7am – 7pm and since its inception in July 2017, HEMS have been tasked to over 2,916 incidents.

Those incidents vary from road traffic collisions, falls, workplace accidents, sports and leisure accidents, domestic incidents, as well as agricultural accidents.

When such incidents happen, time is critical in saving a person’s life, brain or limb and the Air Ambulance NI HEMS has the advantage of being able to reach any part of the region within 25 minutes delivering critical care interventions at the scene, before transporting the patient to the most appropriate hospital for their injuries.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2million each year to maintain and sustain this service so public donations are crucial.

DAERA Minister Poots MLA also thanked his staff, saying: “I feel very proud of my staff and their families and friends who challenged themselves in April to raise these funds and to be more active.

"In total, 114, 233,729 steps were recorded by most of those who took part. That equates to 1,831 marathons or 47,972 miles. The physical and mental health benefits they gained in this challenge have been fantastic.”

Breige Mulholland, Air Ambulance NI Head of Operations & Finance said: “I want to thank DAERA for their tremendous support over the month of April.

"The first quarter of 2022 has been the busiest since the service began, with an average of two call outs each day.

"This donation will help to fund the service for nearly two days, potentially saving the lives, brains and limbs of four individuals right here in Northern Ireland. That could be anyone’s family member in the future.

"It is such an amazing gesture in Kevin Murphy’s memory.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media