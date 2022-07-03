Foyle Cycling Club Mizen to Malin Cycle 2022.
32 members of Foyle Cycling Club completed a five-day cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head on June 22.
They were raising funds for two great local charities:
They were raising funds for two great local charities: Foyle Search and Rescue and
They were raising funds for two great local charities: Foyle Search and Rescue and HURT.
All donations greatly appreciated.
Online donations can be made HERE.
Photographs courtesy of Marcas Ó Murchú.
Dr Fergal Tuffy who cycled Mizen Head to Malin Head for charity.
Gallery: Foyle Cycling Club Mizen to Malin Cycle 2022
32 members of Foyle Cycling Club completed a challenging five-day cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head on June 22.
They were raising money for two great local charities: Foyle Search and Rescue and HURT. All donations greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made HERE.
Photographs courtesy of Marcas Ó Murchú.
Fergal Tuffy of the the Foyle Cycling Club.
Eoghan Mac Cormaic, left, pictured with members of the family of Ciaran Fleming including his mother Maude. Photos: Charlie McMenamin
Mayor of Derry-Strabane Sandra Duffy, Gerald McGahey of Foyle Paddlers, Loughs Agency CEO Sharon McMahon, Lawrence McBride of Far and Wild.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.