24 Jun 2022

Concern as children given book celebrating Queen of England

Parents unhappy with book's contents

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

24 Jun 2022 11:07 AM

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Concern has been expressed about a school on the edge of Derry's Bogside distributing a book celebrating the recent Jubilee of the Queen of England to its pupils.

Parents of children at the school in question, St Eugene's Primary School on Francis Street, pointed out it is adjacent to the area where 14 Derry people were murdered by members of the British Parachute Regiment on Bloody Sunday 1972.

Speaking to Derry Now, Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Emmet Doyle (Aontú) said he had been contacted by numerous parents sharing screenshots of pages relating to the lineage of the current British monarchy.

Cllr Doyle added: “I have also received screenshots from parents from the book with the words of the British National anthem and entries on former British Prime Ministers.

Page from book distributed to Derry primary school pupils

“I have since learned that more than one school distributed the book.

“I know some schools contacted parents via text and gave them the option to pick up the book, others didn’t and when children came home and opened their school bags, parents were furious to find what is at best inappropriate and at worst downright offensive to many.

“How some schools management didn’t think before sending children home with it in some areas in the city I will never know,” said Cllr Doyle.

St Eugene's Primary School was contacted and Derry News and we are awaiting a reply.

