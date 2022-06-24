Lisa McGee nominated for Freedom of City

Derry Girl, Lisa McGee, has been nominated for the Freedom of the City.

Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Martin Reilly (SDLP) has nominated Lisa, the creator of the hit show 'Derry Girls', for the honour. The nomination will be discussed at the Council meeting on Thursday (June 30).

Speaking to Derry News, Cllr Reilly said: "Lisa McGee has brought so much joy and civic pride to our city and district through her writing and this work has undoubtedly put Derry and it’s people on a global stage.

"Right from the first episode of the first series, the adventures of the Channel 4 ‘Derry Girls’ school teenagers and their experiences growing up against the background of the troubles, as society moved towards the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, captivated audiences and resonated with people from all walks of life who lived through those difficult decades.

"It informed a new generation of what life was like here in the 1990s. Netflix has taken this to a global audience and this exposure for our city and district has boosted tourism and inspired those who live here - young and old.

“'Derry Girls' was the most watched series in Northern Ireland since modern records began in 2002, with Lisa injecting humour and poignancy as she re-told her own experiences living and studying in this city. The final episodes of this series are a masterpiece in explaining the difficult choices people had to make as this city, the wider island and it’s people transitioned from day to day bloody conflict to a more peaceful future," said Cllr Reilly.

'Derry Girls' was not the only success in which Lisa McGee has been involved.

Many of Lisa's other creations have impacted on our TV screens, including the BBC’s BAFTA-nominated 'Being Human' and the Golden Globe-nominated drama series 'The White Queen', 'Raw' on RTE and 'The Deceived' on Channel 5.

Cllr Reilly said Lisa McGee's contribution to the arts made her a worthy nominee for the Freedom of the City and followed in footsteps of previous recipients who had excelled in their field.

Cllr Reilly added: "The fact that Lisa is the first female to be nominated for the Freedom of the City in our city is truly a historic and special occasion.

"Through her work, people have seen the warmth and charm of our city, the sense of friendship, families pulling together and dealing with adversity - all delivered through various strong female viewpoints.

"She has created through her writing such a sense of civic pride and strong ‘state of mind’ of what being from Derry means. I’m delighted to put her forward as the first ‘Derry Girl’ recipient of the highest honour that the Council can bestow.”

