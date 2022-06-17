Council grass cutting and weeding 'the worst in a long time'

A local councillor has said the standard of grass cutting and weeding across the area is 'the worst' he has seen 'in a long time'.

Cllr John McAuley was responding to issues raised during any other relevant business at the Environmental Services meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Tuesday.

“I would go as far as saying that grass cutting and weed across the province, not even just our own area, is the worst I have seen in a long time,” said the DUP representative.

“I did witness the weed spraying last week and the speed the guy was driving at, it was literally impossible for him to even catch the weeds.

Cllr John McAuley.

“He actually nearly fell off it going round the corner he was going that quick, so they're ticking a box and it's been ongoing for years.

“They turn the weeds from green to brown, and you ask what happens then; the answer is nothing. That's it. We spray them and they change colour.”

Cllr McAuley said that although some of the issues can rightly be passed onto the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), the Council needed to take more responsibility.

“It needs action, and it needs joined up action. The email tennis and blame between Council and DfI on various issues has to stop,” he said.

“I know it's easy for us to say it's DfI, but on footpaths, I'd question the level of road sweeping or street sweeping that is being done.

“If that was being done on a more regular basis, the level of weeds would be less. It might not remove them all, but it would certainly help.

“I think we can do a bit as well as contacting DfI to lay the blame at their door,” he added.