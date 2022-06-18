Search

18 Jun 2022

Derry pupils receive OCN awards from Mayor

Mayor visits St Joeph's Boys to present OCN awards

Jon O’Loughlin, head of junior school and Ciara McGinley, Year 10 form teacher pictured with some of the Year 10 recipients on Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jun 2022 11:54 AM

New Mayor Sandra Duffy was in attendance to hand out OCN certificates to St. Joseph’s Boys students at a Brandywell and Bogside Health Forum (BBHF) ‘Moving On Up’ programme ceremony in the Creggan school on Tuesday afternoon last.

Delivered by BBHF in partnership with St Joseph’s Boys School, the programme, funded by BBC Children in Need, gave participants the opportunity to gain an OCN qualification outside of the school curriculum.

The pupils took part in activities and learning to promote, improve and educate them about their health and wellbeing.

It was delivered during the school day with workshops and activities both inside and outside the school building and the Year 10 and 11 students took part in Entry Level 3 OCN awards in personal success and wellbeing.

During the programme they learned about relationships, cyberbullying, creating a better and healthier lifestyle and learning about enrichment and cultural diversity.

Following on from this, participants then completed a Level 1 OCN award in Healthy Living - where they learned about exercise, nutrition, sexual health, personal hygiene and health action planning.

In total, 31 Year 10/11 students from the school took part during this school year and successfully achieved a qualification which covered enrichment activities that included making ‘Feel Good’ packs for older people in the local community.

It also featured exercise activities including football sessions with Paul O’Donnell from the Ryan McBride Foundation.

Parents were also invited to attend Tuesday’s ceremony to witness the handover of certificates and afterwards tea and refreshments were served.

Speaking after Tuesday’s ceremony, Orlagh Robson, ‘Children in Need’ officer, Bogside Brandywell Health Forum, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to provide this fantastic programme, educating young people on their health and wellbeing with the addition of a recognised qualification upon completion.

“It gives young people skills for life and a chance to explore their own health and wellbeing, and indeed, it was great to see the excellent commitment these groups made to the programme.

“We have to thank our funders BBC Children in Need for the funding of the Moving On Up Programme.’

Jon O’Loughlin, head of junior school at St. Joseph’s, responded by thanking Orlagh and the staff from BBHF for facilitating the programme and added that the students gained so much from the programme.

“On behalf of St. Joseph’s Boys School, I would like to extend a warm welcome to our Mayor, Sandra Duffy for attending today’s event and handing out the certificates. It was indeed an honour to see her at the school so early in her tenure as Mayor.”

He concluded: “A big thank you also to Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum for facilitating the OCN course. Our students gained so much from it and we look forward to continuing such programmes in the coming years.”

