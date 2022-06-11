Search

Health Fayres in Derry schools hailed a success

Mrs. Mary Jo O’Carolan, Vice Principal, St. Cecilia’s College with, from left, Ciara McElhinney and Aisling Hutton, Bogside Brandywell Health Forum and Julie White and Conor Bradley, Old Library Trust

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jun 2022 4:46 PM

The Old Library Trust, as part of the Community in Transition Project in partnership with The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum as part of Mental Health Awareness month, delivered extensive Health Fayres in two Creggan schools - St. Cecilia’s College and St. Joseph’s Boys School.

The project included trained staff from both the Old library Trust and The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum visiting the schools to carry out health checks on not only students, but teaching and ancillary staff as well as informing the whole school community about the range of health and wellbeing support services that are available across the local community, city, and district.

The project is part of a health and wellbeing initiative led by the Old Library Trust’s Healthy Living Centre in Creggan, partnered, and supported by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and funded by the Executive Office’s ‘Communities in Transition’ project.

Communities in Transition is part of the Executive’s Action plan to support communities to become more resilient by addressing key issues associated with poor physical and mental health.

The health fairs offered children, young people, and adults a unique insight into their own health whilst advising all those in attendance how they can make real positive steps with their own health and wellbeing challenges.

Project Coordinator Julie White at the Old Library Trust commented: "May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we wanted to show support for our school community - to give our teachers, children, and young people the opportunity to reflect on their own health and mental wellbeing and to provide opportunity to establish connections to their local community.

Group pictured at the Schools Health Fair hosted at St. Joseph’s Boys School, Creggan. From left, Sarah Harkin, BBHF, Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal, St. Joseph’s, Orla Kelly, BBHF, Mrs. Ciara Deane, Vice Principal, St. Joseph’s and Lorraine Kivlehan, BBHF. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"The Education sector and our children have had a lot to deal with over the last few years and this event proved invaluable, raising awareness and signposting people to a wide range of helpful services."

George McGowan, Project Director at the Old Library Trust shared his views on the importance of such projects.

"I would like to thank our funders at the Executive office, our partners at Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum as well as our local schools, the team at the Old Library Trust and anyone who played any part in both events.

"Everyone’s health and wellbeing has been negatively impacted over the last two years due to COVID and all the stresses that that has brought. The school community has not escaped this.

"These types of events go a long way to help people move forward in a more positive way to improving their health and general wellbeing", he concluded.

