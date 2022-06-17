Search

17 Jun 2022

Local charity hosts information day for local parents 

The Co Derry-based charity recently held a successful open day.

Local charity hosts information day for local parents 

Carin from Meadowlane and her kids.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Local Charity, Empower Project hosted a successful open day in Meadowlane Shopping Centre in Magherafelt recently. 

Empower Project was initially set up by a support group called DADs (Dyslexia, Autism Dyspraxia Support).  Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund - Supporting Families Programme, they have provided training and education to parents/carers, family members, educational and health professionals, and organised numerous activities for children on the spectrum and their siblings over the last seven years.  

Over this time, they have supported thousands of people in the Mid Ulster area, Northern Ireland, Southern Ireland, and Mainland UK. 

Tourette’s Support NI attended the event.

Meadowlane Shopping Centre supported the event by providing a unit so that the Empower Project could set up an information station and arts and crafts area.

Other support services were invited to attend. Sunflower Support NI set up a sensory play area, Joanna Neeson from Wyse Bites set up a cookie and cupcake decorating station, Tourette's Support (NI) provided information about their awareness campaign, and Avril and Moya from Ollie Coaches NI provided information and techniques for dealing with anxiety and emotions in children. 

GAA should show 'leniency' over life-changing injury says ex-Derry captain

The Lavey man has spoken out in support of Greenlough's Niall Bradley.

Empower Project has recently set up a membership area on their website with many resources to advise and educate parents to support them, and their children on the journey from diagnosis to adulthood.

These take the form of eBooks and webinar replays. 

Empower Project has also released its summer activity program with Rugby Cubz, Cookery, and Photography Workshops, and Crafty Teddies Workshops. They also have a webinar on ADHD and on PDA (Pathological Demand Avoidance) scheduled for August 22 and 23. 

In October, they are also hosting a celebration conference in Tullyglass House Hotel - Keep an eye on social media and the website for more details being released soon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media