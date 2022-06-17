Local charity hosts information day for local parents 

Local Charity, Empower Project hosted a successful open day in Meadowlane Shopping Centre in Magherafelt recently.

Empower Project was initially set up by a support group called DADs (Dyslexia, Autism Dyspraxia Support). Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund - Supporting Families Programme, they have provided training and education to parents/carers, family members, educational and health professionals, and organised numerous activities for children on the spectrum and their siblings over the last seven years.

Over this time, they have supported thousands of people in the Mid Ulster area, Northern Ireland, Southern Ireland, and Mainland UK.

Tourette’s Support NI attended the event.

Meadowlane Shopping Centre supported the event by providing a unit so that the Empower Project could set up an information station and arts and crafts area.

Other support services were invited to attend. Sunflower Support NI set up a sensory play area, Joanna Neeson from Wyse Bites set up a cookie and cupcake decorating station, Tourette's Support (NI) provided information about their awareness campaign, and Avril and Moya from Ollie Coaches NI provided information and techniques for dealing with anxiety and emotions in children.

Empower Project has recently set up a membership area on their website with many resources to advise and educate parents to support them, and their children on the journey from diagnosis to adulthood.

These take the form of eBooks and webinar replays.

Empower Project has also released its summer activity program with Rugby Cubz, Cookery, and Photography Workshops, and Crafty Teddies Workshops. They also have a webinar on ADHD and on PDA (Pathological Demand Avoidance) scheduled for August 22 and 23.

In October, they are also hosting a celebration conference in Tullyglass House Hotel - Keep an eye on social media and the website for more details being released soon.