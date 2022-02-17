Search

17 Feb 2022

Man facing life sentence after pleading guilty to murder of Edward Meenan

Trial of two men charged with the unlawful killing of the 52-year-old continuing

Derry murder victim sustained multiple stab wounds, court hears

Murder victim Edward Meenan.

Reporter:

staff reporter

17 Feb 2022 12:51 PM

One of the three men charged with the murder of a Derry father-of-nine in the city over three years ago is facing life in prison after changing his plea to guilty.

The body of Edward Meenan, 52, was discovered in a laneway at the rear of Creggan Street in the early hours of November 25, 2018.

A today's sitting of the trial at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, counsel for Derek Creswell, 29, of King's Lane in Ballykelly applied to Judge Donna McColgan for his client to be re-arraigned.

When this was done, Cresswell pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and perverting the course of justice.

He also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault contrary to Section 20 on another man on the same date.

Cresswell was taken into custody and Judge McColgan said that the only sentence that would eventually be passed was one of life in prison.

Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters, 22, with an address in Crossgar are still on trial charged with the murder of Edward Meenan.


They are also facing trial on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on another man on the same date.

