12 Jan 2022

Eastwood: Prime Minister's 'pathetic' excuses for Downing Street lockdown parties won't wash with public

Colum Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood: "No one believes that Johnson seriously thought a Bring Your Own Booze event was a legitimate piece of government business."

Matthew Leslie

SDLP Leader, Colum Eastwood, has described Boris Johnson’s excuses for attending a Downing Street garden party as ‘pathetic’ and an insult to everyone who made sacrifices during the pandemic.

The Foyle MP accused the Prime Minister of demeaning his office and called upon Tory MPs to force him to resign.

Mr Johnson faced a barrage of questions in the House of Commons regarding his hosting of parties at his residence of 10 Downing Street during the lockdown of 2020 where members of the public were living under strict terms of self-isolation.

Many were denied the right to attend funerals, social gatherings and parties under the pain of incurring steep fines from the police.

Mr Eastwood said that for the Prime Minister to break the lockdown rules that he had placed upon the public displayed “everything you need to know about the content of his character”.

He said: “Boris Johnson’s excuses for attending a Downing Street knees up while people in our communities were dying, alone and afraid, are absolutely pathetic.

“No one believes that Johnson seriously thought a Bring Your Own Booze event was a legitimate piece of government business while everyone else was ordered to stay at home and stay away from their loved ones.

“It tells you everything you need to know about the content of his character that he would attempt to brass neck an appearance like that today.

“It is an insult to everyone who sacrificed the opportunity to be with sick loved ones, to say goodbye to friends and loved ones.

“His behaviour has demeaned his office and his arrogance has shredded his authority. Remaining in office is about his ego rather than doing what’s right.

“If he won’t leave then he needs to be forced out by his party.”

