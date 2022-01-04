Christmas rubbish causes spate of fly-tipping in Creggan area

Extensive household rubbish from the Christmas and New Year period has caused a spate fly-tipping in the Creggan area over the weekend.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor, Emma McGinley, has urged households to contact their local council for a free bulky lift or use the recycling facilities available near the area.

Commenting on the issue, Ms McGinley said: “Over the past few days I've reported various instances of fly-tipping in the Creggan area to the Council.

"Although there are some delays with the holiday period, I'm sure this rubbish will be lifted in the times ahead.

“I know people have extra waste just after the Christmas and New Year period but this is totally unacceptable.

“I would urge people to stop dumping their rubbish like this. There is literally no excuse whatsoever for dumping bags of rubbish on the back roads or in local lanes.

“The council recycling facilities are open, and if you need a free bulky lift it can be arranged by booking online."

To book a free uplift visit: derrystrabane.com/bulkywaste or phone 02871 374 107, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.