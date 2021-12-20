Derry people urged to support Afghanistan Crisis Appeal

Derry members of Concern Worldwide, from left, Eunan O’Donnell, Cora Morrison, Anne Porter and Aiden McKinney who will be fundraising for the Afghanistan Crisis Appeal tomorrow.
Derry people have been called on to support an appeal by Concern Worldwide.
The charity currently has a team in Afghanistan providing desperately-needed emergency care, rehabilitation and psychological support, as well as educating vulnerable people about the risks from explosive weapons.
Local members of the charity will tomorrow (Tuesday) will be fundraising for the 'Afghanistan Crisis Appeal' outside the Millennium Forum from 10.00am to 5.00pm.
