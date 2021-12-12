Search

12 Dec 2021

Arrested man released in Derry stabhing probe

Victim 'critical but stable' in hospital

altnagelvin

The injured man is being treated in Altnagelvin Hospital

Reporter:

staff reporter

A 22-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The incident, which was reported to police at around 12.15am, took place at Stevenson Park in the Waterside area of the city.
One man was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical but stable.
A police spokesperson said enquiries were continuing, and appealed to anyone who may have any information to call 101 and quote reference number 31 of 11/12/21.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

