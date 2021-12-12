Arrested man released in Derry stabhing probe

The injured man is being treated in Altnagelvin Hospital
A 22-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The incident, which was reported to police at around 12.15am, took place at Stevenson Park in the Waterside area of the city.
One man was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical but stable.
A police spokesperson said enquiries were continuing, and appealed to anyone who may have any information to call 101 and quote reference number 31 of 11/12/21.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
The Department for Infrastructure is to carry out work to tackle pigeon droppings on Craigavon Bridge.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke who features in 'Grief' was among the audience at the film's premiere.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.