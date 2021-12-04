Apprentice Boys of Derry to stage Lundy's Day commemoration in city today

Around 2,500 Apptentice Boys are expected to parade through Derry today.
The annual Apprentice Boys’ Lundy's Day commemoration will take place in Derry today.
The event, which usually attracts thousands, has been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Up to 2,500 Apprentice Boys are expected to take part, along with 21 bands.
Police are advising motorists to expect delays in the city centre from 9.00am to 5.30pm.
