Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 16th September, 2021

HEGARTY, Joseph James - 15th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 42 Clonliffe Park, Culmore, Derry, beloved husband of Anne and dearly loved father of Joanne, respected father-in-law of Paul and loving grandfather of Beth, Luke and Mark. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family circle and his many friends and neighbours. House strictly private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home,110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, today (Thursday) from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Research UK and Kidney Research UK, c/o W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Cheques should be made payable to W J O’Brien & Son.

MILLIKEN, Matilda (Tillie) 15th September 2021(peacefully) at her own home surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of James, loving mother of Jim, Andrew and Anne,, dear mother-in-law of Margaret, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of Claire, Lisa and Jeff, Rebecca, Ryan, Sam and Lauren. Family home private (195 Ballyquin Road, Limavady). Funeral service will be held in her son Andrew's home, 9 East Road, Limavady tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery, Sadly, due to the current pandemic funeral numbers will be restricted to practice social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Carrick Parish Church and forwarded to Brown's Funeral Directors, Limavady, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate,, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

SINCLAIR, Isobel (Cavanreagh, Draperstown), 15th September 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved eldest daughter of the late Samuel and Violet and much loved sister of Hilary (Black), Anne, Sandra (Totten), Paula (Scott) and Maude (Fulton).. Funeral tomorrow (Friday) at 2.00pm from her late residence, 39

Cavanreagh Road, Draperstown. The cortege will travel along the Owenreagh Road to the Sixtown’s Road and on to Draperstown Presbyterian Church for the Funeral Service Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Due to current Covid 19 government guidelines, the house is strictly private and due to social distancing, the Church attendance is by invite only, to family and close friends. Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle at home and abroad. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu of Air Ambulance, c/o O’Kane Funeral Services, 39 Cahore Road, Draperstown.