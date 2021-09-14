Bishop McKeown announces clerical changes for Derry Diocese

Clerical changes were announced last night by Bishop Donal McKeown.
The Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown, has announced the following clerical changes for the Derry Diocese.
Rev Neil Farren, PP Ardmore to be PP Coleraine (Dunboe, Macosquin and Aghadowey).
Rev Dr James McGrory, PP Coleraine, to be PP Ardmore.
Rev Patrick Baker, CC Limavady to be Administrator, Longt Tower.
Rev Chris McDermott, CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield to be CC Limavady.
Rev Malachy Gallagher, CC Glendermott and CC Strathfoyle to be CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills.
Rev Peter O’Kane, to return from the Irish Dominican Province to be CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield.
Rev James Devine, to return from the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception to be CC Holy Family, Ballymagroarty.
Rev Ignacy Saniuta, on loan from Diocese of Vitebsk and CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield to be CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, as well as continuing his ministry to the Polish community in the Diocese of Derry.
Rev Roni Zacharias, on loan from the Archeparchy of Changanacherry to be CC Glendermott and CC Strathfoyle.
Rev John P Forbes, priest-in-residence Badoney Lower, to retire.
Rev Christopher Ferguson, priest-in-residence, Three Patrons (Pennburn, Galliagh and Carnhill), has requested and been granted leave of absence from ministry from 16 October next until 31 August next year.
Most of the changes will come into effect from this Saturday, September 18.
